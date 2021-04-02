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International Weather Wars - 2 April 2021 - UK MSM - Weather Modification - USA
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87 views • April 02, 2021
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Featuring : UK MSM & USA / and more
Guardian News - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/mar/23/us-stated-cloud-seeding-weather-modification
Guardian & Gates Foundation
https://www.theguardian.com/world/bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation
International Business Times - SCOPEX - Bill Gates
https://www.ibtimes.sg/bill-gates-financially-backing-efforts-dim-suns-rays-fight-global-warming-54688
The Times - SCOPEX - Bill Gates
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/bill-gates-backs-bid-to-cool-earth-with-chalk-dust-llrbmwlmr
Society of Environmental Journalists
https://www.sej.org/search/node/cloud%20seeding
Scientific American - 8 States are Seeding Clouds
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/eight-states-are-seeding-clouds-to-overcome-megadrought/
Hydro Tasmania - Weather Modification Consequences
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-06-10/cloud-seeding-carried-out-over-tasmanian-catchment-before-floods/7499226
https://www.hydro.com.au/docs/default-source/water/cloud-seeding/cloud_seeding_summary_for_2016.pdf?sfvrsn=f5731328_0
https://www.hydro.com.au/news/media-releases/2017/09/14/cloud-seeding-will-not-proceed-in-2017
UAE - Weather Modification Consequences
https://www.9news.com.au/wild-weather/cloud-seeding-in-uae-dubai-may-have-triggered-heavy-rainfall/c4536f74-df0f-49f3-94fb-11db6305d0f7
Canada - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/cloud-seeding-hail-severe-weather-calgary-silver-iodide-storm-damage-1.5664718
USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.kunc.org/news/2019-01-29/western-water-managers-bet-on-cloud-seeding-despite-gaps-in-science#stream/0
Wyoming State fact sheet - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://wwdc.state.wy.us/weathermod/WxMod_Fact-Sheet_2019.pdf
Utah - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://water.utah.gov/cloudseeding/
Arizona - Historical
https://wrrc.arizona.edu/publications/arroyo-newsletter/weather-modification-water-resource-strategy-be-researched-tested-tri
https://cedb.asce.org/CEDBsearch/record.jsp?dockey=0017093
New Mexico - Weather Modification Law - 2011
https://law.justia.com/codes/new-mexico/2011/chapter75/article3/
National Science Foundation - Historical - 1965
https://www.nsf.gov/nsb/publications/1965/nsb1265.pdf
New Mexico Weather Modification Association
https://www.taxexemptworld.com/organization.asp?tn=1242648
Featuring : UK MSM & USA / and more
Guardian News - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/mar/23/us-stated-cloud-seeding-weather-modification
Guardian & Gates Foundation
https://www.theguardian.com/world/bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation
International Business Times - SCOPEX - Bill Gates
https://www.ibtimes.sg/bill-gates-financially-backing-efforts-dim-suns-rays-fight-global-warming-54688
The Times - SCOPEX - Bill Gates
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/bill-gates-backs-bid-to-cool-earth-with-chalk-dust-llrbmwlmr
Society of Environmental Journalists
https://www.sej.org/search/node/cloud%20seeding
Scientific American - 8 States are Seeding Clouds
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/eight-states-are-seeding-clouds-to-overcome-megadrought/
Hydro Tasmania - Weather Modification Consequences
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-06-10/cloud-seeding-carried-out-over-tasmanian-catchment-before-floods/7499226
https://www.hydro.com.au/docs/default-source/water/cloud-seeding/cloud_seeding_summary_for_2016.pdf?sfvrsn=f5731328_0
https://www.hydro.com.au/news/media-releases/2017/09/14/cloud-seeding-will-not-proceed-in-2017
UAE - Weather Modification Consequences
https://www.9news.com.au/wild-weather/cloud-seeding-in-uae-dubai-may-have-triggered-heavy-rainfall/c4536f74-df0f-49f3-94fb-11db6305d0f7
Canada - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/cloud-seeding-hail-severe-weather-calgary-silver-iodide-storm-damage-1.5664718
USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.kunc.org/news/2019-01-29/western-water-managers-bet-on-cloud-seeding-despite-gaps-in-science#stream/0
Wyoming State fact sheet - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://wwdc.state.wy.us/weathermod/WxMod_Fact-Sheet_2019.pdf
Utah - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://water.utah.gov/cloudseeding/
Arizona - Historical
https://wrrc.arizona.edu/publications/arroyo-newsletter/weather-modification-water-resource-strategy-be-researched-tested-tri
https://cedb.asce.org/CEDBsearch/record.jsp?dockey=0017093
New Mexico - Weather Modification Law - 2011
https://law.justia.com/codes/new-mexico/2011/chapter75/article3/
National Science Foundation - Historical - 1965
https://www.nsf.gov/nsb/publications/1965/nsb1265.pdf
New Mexico Weather Modification Association
https://www.taxexemptworld.com/organization.asp?tn=1242648
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