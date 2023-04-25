Create New Account
FBI Whistleblower: Remember Ray Epps incited people to go into the Capitol?
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend watches the 60 min. interview with Ray Epps.

"Remember that point in the videotape when he tried to incite people to “go into the Capitol?” 60 Minutes tells its viewers not to believe their lying eyes.

60 Minutes wants you to believe Ray Epps is being persecuted and falsely accused by the far right.


source: https://twitter.com/RealStevefriend/status/1650707986208178178?s=20

