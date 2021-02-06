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Teach your children about the past | Mark Robinson
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60 views • February 06, 2021
North Carolina's Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson talks about an evident misunderstanding on the part of a local publisher on the 'leftist dogma' set to join the NC school system, changing history in social studies classrooms and teaching race relations to young children
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