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Operation ET: Another Fascist Conglomeration Involving Defense Department
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1 view • September 30, 2021
A major US Company is behind the latest fascist public/private partnership that's called Operation Expanded Testing (called Operation ET). Affinity Empowered recently joined forces (no pun intended) with the Defense Department and Eurofins Scientific, as well as others, in the name of safer schools/communities due to COVID to create a new global partnership. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me to expose what this new conglomerate's goals are for the US.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/operation-et-another-fascist-conglomeration-involving-defense-department-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
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Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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