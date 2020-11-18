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Police offi. Footage showing… Mais PC Sampson hitting the head of a minor!
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82 views • November 18, 2020
Arrest this psichos For life!
ITS TIME TO GRABE THIS EVIL GENOCIDAL SCUM!
Police offi. Footage showing… Mais PC Sampson hitting the head of a minor!fighting a rival fan after a football match, cued a review and subsequent charging of the PC to stand trial next month for unlawful and malicious wounding
ITS TIME TO GRABE THIS EVIL GENOCIDAL SCUM!
Police offi. Footage showing… Mais PC Sampson hitting the head of a minor!fighting a rival fan after a football match, cued a review and subsequent charging of the PC to stand trial next month for unlawful and malicious wounding
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