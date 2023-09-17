Ben Bergquam at Darien Gap, Panama | 60,000 tons of garbage + human feces flowing into the ocean

Ben Bergquam at the Darien Gap, Panama | Truly unbelievable!
This goes out to all of the open borders, virtue signaling, environmentalists! You hypocrites and liars!
60,000 tons of garbage, and unknown amount of human feces, flowing out indoor the ocean because of your policies! This is what you did to the Darien Gap
#Panama! #BidenDidThis #TrumpWasRight
“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV
And http://RAVSAT.com for satellite communication when the grid goes down. Be prepared and support companies that support your value
http://AmericasVoice.news
http://FrontlineAmerica.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.