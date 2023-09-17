Ben Bergquam at Darien Gap, Panama | 60,000 tons of garbage + human feces flowing into the ocean

Ben Bergquam at the Darien Gap, Panama | Truly unbelievable!

This goes out to all of the open borders, virtue signaling, environmentalists! You hypocrites and liars!

60,000 tons of garbage, and unknown amount of human feces, flowing out indoor the ocean because of your policies! This is what you did to the Darien Gap

#Panama! #BidenDidThis #TrumpWasRight

“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News

