BrightLearn - Legal Challenge Against COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution, an interview with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Dr. Joseph Sansone, a psychotherapist turned activist, is leading a legal effort in Florida to halt the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, which he claims are bioweapons, by filing a writ of mandamus with the Florida Supreme Court and urging Governor DeSantis to take action, while also calling on the public to support his fight for accountability and transparency in public health.
