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WHY WOMEN CAN'T HAVE IT ALL
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23 views • September 04, 2021
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Question: “I am a 24-year-old living in a major city with my boyfriend of a year and a half. Prior to meeting him, I was largely career-oriented and assumed I would get married and have kids later in life. Since I've learned what a great father he will be, in combination with the information that I've learned from yourself (Stefan), Jordan Peterson and others, I've started questioning whether or not I'm making the right decision (thinking I can have a career now and children later). I know that it is typically not possible to have a career, be a mother and a wife, and do all three well, but my boyfriend believes I will be able to do so. My question is: Is it ever possible to have all three (to be a mother, a wife, and have a career)?”
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4095/pimping-out-america-for-sex-and-profit-call-in-show-may-16th-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4095-pimping-out-america-for-sex-and-profit-call-in-show-may-16th-2018
Question: “I am a 24-year-old living in a major city with my boyfriend of a year and a half. Prior to meeting him, I was largely career-oriented and assumed I would get married and have kids later in life. Since I've learned what a great father he will be, in combination with the information that I've learned from yourself (Stefan), Jordan Peterson and others, I've started questioning whether or not I'm making the right decision (thinking I can have a career now and children later). I know that it is typically not possible to have a career, be a mother and a wife, and do all three well, but my boyfriend believes I will be able to do so. My question is: Is it ever possible to have all three (to be a mother, a wife, and have a career)?”
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