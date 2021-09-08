Captain Seth Keshel: AZ Canvassing Results | ELECTION STEAL IS NOW CONFIRMED

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The Election Canvassing Results from the 2020 Maricopa County elections were released on Tuesday — They confirm the Arizona election was stolen.
Former Army intelligence Captain, elections data expert, and former baseball analyst Seth Keshel went on The War Room with Steve Bannon this morning to explain the significance of these earth-shattering results