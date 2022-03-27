Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’

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03/26/2022 President Joe Biden said Russian leader Vladimir Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ during his speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland. He stated the war had no doubt been a strategic failure for Russia. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia.