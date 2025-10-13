Slave owners of the transatlantic slave trade were Jewish!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Whites are get blamed by the left for what others, namely Jews, did including the transatlantic slave trade that brought millions of Africans to north and south America.



It is the opposite of what is taught by our government run schools. Remember, Crowley’s satanic “Law of Reversal” is at play, as it has been for centuries.



The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews is a book that describes this terrible spot in human history. Even the Nation of Islam published the book based on the Jews’ own words, from their own writings.



This is not meant to attack Jews but to expose the historical evidence of who was really behind the transatlantic slave trade. It was originated by Jewish people and Whites got blamed for it as they are being blamed for the slave trade as part of the leftist anti-White Critical Race Theory.







