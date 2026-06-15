Continuous missile strikes reported on Kyiv, local sources report - first clip

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Continuous missile strikes reported on Kyiv, local sources report.
Russian Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles have once again been launched and are flying towards Kyiv.
Also:
Russia launches widespread missile strikes across Ukraine.
Missile strike on Kharkiv reported.
Missile strike on Kropyvnytskyi (Kirovograd) reported.
Strikes reported simultaneously across Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, and Shostka in Sumy region.