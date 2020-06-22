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Part 3- Things coming upon the earth- humanoids/hybrids
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84 views • June 22, 2020
This is the final part of this study on Luke 21:26 Men's hearts failing them for fear and for looking after those things which are coming on the Earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken.
Here we look shortly at the mixed race mentioned in Daniel 2.
Please accept Jesus Christ today and receive the forgiveness of your sins. John 3:16, Romans 3:21-22
Here we look shortly at the mixed race mentioned in Daniel 2.
Please accept Jesus Christ today and receive the forgiveness of your sins. John 3:16, Romans 3:21-22
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