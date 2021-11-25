BLACK SUPREMACIST KILLS 6 PEOPLE AT CHRISTMAS PARADE, MEDIA STILL FOCUSED ON RITTENHOUSE INSTEAD!!!

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pressfortruth
On Sunday November 21st Darrell Brooks a racist black supremacist cowardly drove his vehicle into a Christmas Parade in Wisconsin killing 6 people ranging in age from 8 to 81 and wounding over 60 others while the Wisconsin police said on Sunday that there's “no evidence that there was a terrorist attack”. Meanwhile the mainstream media continues to focus on Kyle Rittenhouse instead doubling down on the claim that he’s a white supremacist despite the fact that the verdict is in and Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all counts. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth shows the hypocrisy coming from the MSM as they choose to ignore the Darrell Brooks terror attack while focusing on the Rittenhouse case in an attempt to further drum up the race war!
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Sources:
https://www.foxnews.com/us/waukesha-attack-darrell-brooks-criminal-complaint-intentional-act-officer-says
https://www.thecut.com/2021/11/wisconsin-christmas-parade-attack-what-to-know.html
https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/christmas-parade-crash-suspect-s-bail-raises-questions-in-wisconsin-1.5677395
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/black-supremacist-darrell-brooks-rapped-about-being-terrorist-and-called-violence-against
https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/20/us/angry-white-men-trials-blake-cec/index.html
https://freebeacon.com/media/everything-the-media-told-you-about-kyle-rittenhouse-was-wrong/
https://bc.ctvnews.ca/2-arrested-at-otherwise-peaceful-anti-racism-protest-in-vancouver-1.4972722
Dan Dicks Assaulted Then ARRESTED After Being Attacked By Group Think MOB!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0Gij666izc
Dan Dicks Kicked While Down GoFundMe Campaign REMOVED, $7K Stollen From PFT!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EilL7II4SQI
Director Kevin Smith On Charlottesville, Free Speech And The Left vs Right Divide
https://pressfortruth.ca/director-kevin-smith-on-charlottesville-free-speech-and-the-left-vs-right-divide/