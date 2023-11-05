Create New Account
Love & Other Biblical Drugs #33: Men Who Masturbate Do Not Believe In God Or Attract Holy Women...
channel image
Golgotha's144,000
103 Subscribers
34 views
Published Yesterday

     Most men don't know what it means to have or seek a holy wife. The churches and synagogues don't teach them. And because women don't make love to their husbands men watch pornography, masturbate, and pay women for sex. These men do not believe in God and will not attract a holy wife.

Keywords
marriagechurchesmasturbationpornographysynagoguesholy women

