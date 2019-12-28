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VanCam 5- How earth quakes really happen- Binary Beats and health- Other types of Medicine and HMS
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13 views • December 28, 2019
This video is a candid talk between me and well, the entire world. In this episode, I explain a little about why earthquakes really happen. I talk about Binary beats and how they can affect your health. Medicine and about a genetic illness I carry called Hyper Mobility syndrome and why I am a zebra. Please subscribe to my channel and share it everywhere.
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