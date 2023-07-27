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Judge Rejects Hunter’s Deal, RINOs Get Cold Feet About Impeachment
The New American
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34 views • July 27, 2023

Hunter Biden’s slam-dunk sweetheart plea deal was rejected in a Delaware court yesterday. That left him no choice but to plead not guilty, which means the trial goes on. We discuss the chicanery that prompted the judge to reject the deal.   

In other stories, as the case for impeaching Joe Biden gets stronger, Republicans are showing their weakness in willing to pursue it. We discuss several squishy Republicans who now aren’t so sure about impeachment. Also, JP Morgan Chase closed the business account of Dr. Joseph Mercola. “Coincidentally,” Dr. Mercola is number one on the Biden administration’s “Disinformation Dozen” list; and the founder of Chat GPT is planning a global digital I.D. they say you won’t be able to opt out of.   

In the second half of the show, Alex Newman discusses BlackRock, a critical tool the Deep State is using to coerce American businesses into serving the developing New World Order.   

RELATED   

Subscribe to The New American magazine and get issues like “Blackrock: Masters of the Universe.” Subscribe here. 

Get our Back to Basics pamphlet and help others understand the Constitutional principles that should govern our nation. 

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nwohunter bidenimpeachmentcrimesplea dealchasemercoladigital idblackrock
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