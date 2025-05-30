© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/VQ79sl-V4bE
Zack and Jonathan Short
Save our souls we're splitting atoms
Go tell Eve and go tell Adam
Liberate your sons and daughters
Some are gods and some are monsters
We'll get a five minute warning for divine intervention
With the satellites falling prepare for ascension
Under mind control
We'll be practising our politics
Defending all our policies
Preparing for apocalypse
Don't let the hungry serpent see you no
No, no, no, no, no
She'll let you fall asleep then eat you whole
It's like a bullet to the head
It's an SOS, it's an SOS, oh yes, oh yes, it's an SOS
It's an SOS, it's an SOS, like a bullet in the head, it's an SOS
When the levee breaks
And Manhattan sinks
There won't be water fit to drink
When the winter's warm
And the summer's cold
The poison stops you looking old
You'll get a five second warning for divine intervention
And the satellites are falling prepare for ascension
As the earth looks on
The odds or probability
Of losing all capacity
To function is hereditary
No antibiotic can save us now
No, no, no, no, no
We are the virus that we talk about
It's like a bullet to the head
It's an SOS, it's an SOS, oh yes, oh yes, it's an SOS
It's an SOS, it's an SOS, like a bullet in the head, it's an SOS
It's an SOS, it's an SOS, oh yes, oh yes, it's an SOS
It's an SOS, it's an SOS, like a bullet in the head, it's an SOS
Like a bullet in my head... Like a bullet in my head
It's an SOS, it's an SOS, oh yes, oh yes, it's an SOS
It's an SOS, it's an SOS, like a bullet in the head, it's an SOS
It's an SOS, it's an SOS, oh yes, oh yes, it's an SOS
It's an SOS, it's an SOS, like a bullet in the head, it's an SOS