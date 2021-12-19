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The People Have Demands Populous Has Specific Orders For Government Servants - Tom Renz
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488 views • December 19, 2021
The Stew Peters Show. America has more than a million lawyers. Thomas Renz is only one of them, and he hasn’t been a lawyer very long. Now, Renz is promoting a letter he has drafted for the public to send to their elected representatives. The letter points out many of the same things you’ve heard on this program: That the vast majority of Covid victims recover, that there is ample evidence of deaths linked to the vaccines, that the vaccines seem barely effective at stopping Covid infections, that shots are being forced on children even though they are at zero statistical risk of death from the virus. He joins us to discuss.
Send this letter to your representatives: https://renz-law.com/nuremburg20/
Send this letter to your representatives: https://renz-law.com/nuremburg20/
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