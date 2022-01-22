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THERE WERE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF US TODAY IN LONDON… IF NOT OVER A MILLION!
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210 views • January 22, 2022
THERE WERE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF US TODAY IN LONDON… IF NOT OVER A MILLION!
This was the World Wide Rally For Freedom in London and we were standing with:
✊🏻NHS100K against NHS Vaccine Mandates
✊🏻Outreach Worldwide and the #JustSayNo campaign against experimental vaccines for children
✊🏻Mass Non Compliance
WE HAVE REACHED THIS TIPPING POINT because of relentless protests and rallies over the past 22 months!
But it’s not over yet!
Thank you to everyone who came to London and supported World Wide Rally For Freedom! You stood with TENS OF MILLIONS in countries across the world in over 160 locations!
🙏🏼THANK YOU TO:
NHS100K
OUTREACH WORLDWIDE
GLOBAL VETERANS ALLIANCE
TOGETHER CAMPAIGN
#WeWillNotComply
#ItsNotOverYet
This was the World Wide Rally For Freedom in London and we were standing with:
✊🏻NHS100K against NHS Vaccine Mandates
✊🏻Outreach Worldwide and the #JustSayNo campaign against experimental vaccines for children
✊🏻Mass Non Compliance
WE HAVE REACHED THIS TIPPING POINT because of relentless protests and rallies over the past 22 months!
But it’s not over yet!
Thank you to everyone who came to London and supported World Wide Rally For Freedom! You stood with TENS OF MILLIONS in countries across the world in over 160 locations!
🙏🏼THANK YOU TO:
NHS100K
OUTREACH WORLDWIDE
GLOBAL VETERANS ALLIANCE
TOGETHER CAMPAIGN
#WeWillNotComply
#ItsNotOverYet
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