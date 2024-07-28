Hungary Blows Whistle On, BANS Soros’ Plan of Genocide

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán sheds light on George Soros' publicly documented plan to flood the EU with "at least a million asylum seekers annually".





"It's a plan... It's about how to change Europe, and how to eliminate and push aside all the Christian, conservative, national-based political leaders and voters."





https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1816107166887260264





Poland is holding the line. Poland and Hungary are your emerging leaders of the free world. Featured in this video, Poland escalates from squirt guns to real guns in defense of their border. The squirt guns kept them at bay for a while, as seen here https://rumble.com/v3lfx2a-send-them-home.html





