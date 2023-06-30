ATV Tie Rod End Breaks on Trail: Off-Road Recovery Needed!

Soon after starting out on Moab's Fins & Things trail, our excitement took an unexpected turn when Jason's Honda Rubicon suffered a tie rod failure. A couple fellow off-roaders offered to help as they passed by, but Jason gratefully declined.

Needing to get the 4-wheeler down the trail and out of the way, Jason walked alongside his four wheeler as he pressed the throttle and kicked the front tire to keep it straight. After coaxing the fourwheeler onto a petrified sand dune, Jason swiftly assessed the situation. He opened his tactical toolkit case, hoping to find something to secure the tie rod back in place. Thanks to watching endless Matt's Off-Road Recovery videos, he came up with a game-changing solution—an endless ratchet strap to pull the tie rod back into place. He hoped it would stay secure long enough to ride back up the trail to his truck and trailer. Jason secured the tie rod in place with the ratchet strap, hoping it would hold long enough for us to make our way back up the sandy trail and onto the main gravel road.

Though our road trip was cut short, we were immensely grateful for Jason's safety and the generosity of the helpful off-roaders. This unforgettable experience serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of preparedness and adaptability in off-road recovery situations.

