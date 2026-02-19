The Hidden History of the Evil Khazarian Mafia

The secret History of Khazarian Mafia and its evil plan to hijack the whole world is now revealed for first time.

In this video the secret history of the Khazarian mafia is revealed from an article in veterans today. This article discusses the origins of the evil Khazars, their migration into Europe as they establish their black magic Babylonian system and the practice of usury. They take over the royal families and establish their system of global control through their evil worship of Satan and horrific practices of ritual rape, killing and cannibalism. they establish control into the us as they create the central banking system and ultimately bring nazi (Khazar) families to the us through project paperclip. from there they complete their takeover of the us through the political parties, blackmail, and assassination. they thought their global ambitions for a NOW – NEW WORLD ORDER were about to be realized until a fierce resistance group discovered their plans and over several decades began a secret takedown of this satanic cult.

