The Hidden History of the Evil Khazarian Mafia
jeffhertzog
jeffhertzog
4 followers
Follow
1
167 views • 1 day ago

The Hidden History of the Evil Khazarian Mafia

The secret History of Khazarian Mafia and its evil plan to hijack the whole world is now revealed for first time.

In this video the secret history of the Khazarian mafia is revealed from an article in veterans today. This article discusses the origins of the evil Khazars, their migration into Europe as they establish their black magic Babylonian system and the practice of usury. They take over the royal families and establish their system of global control through their evil worship of Satan and horrific practices of ritual rape, killing and cannibalism. they establish control into the us as they create the central banking system and ultimately bring nazi (Khazar) families to the us through project paperclip. from there they complete their takeover of the us through the political parties, blackmail, and assassination. they thought their global ambitions for a NOW – NEW WORLD ORDER were about to be realized until a fierce resistance group discovered their plans and over several decades began a secret takedown of this satanic cult.

If you like my work please bless it by donating and there are 3 ways!

My website https://www.jeffhertzog.net where you can donate PayPal Thank You! (and Give Send Go)


My Give Send Go Page https://www.givesendgo.com/jeffhertzog


You can support also with Walmart Gift Cards since I am a Carnivore/Low Carb/Organic and use Natural Supplements - link https://www.walmart.com/ip/Basic-Blue-Yellow-Spark-Walmart-Gift-Card/654950389

and use my email [email protected] and it will go directly to my account.

Thank you all for your support!

Keywords
khazarian mafiakhazariaashkenazi jewskhazarianjewskhazariantalmud
