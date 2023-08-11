UN Declares Christians Who Don't Accept MAPs Will Be Excluded From Society

https://rumble.com/v364z9b-un-declares-christians-who-dont-accept-maps-will-be-excluded-from-society.html

The United Nations has warned Christians that if they do not fully embrace the legalization of pedophilia, they will be excluded from participating in society.

In a disturbing new declaration, UN chief Victor Madrigal-Borloz says religious freedom can only be tolerated if religious people fully embrace the globalist agenda, including radical LGBTQ+ ideology.

Which is disturbing enough by itself, until you learn what is in the fine print of the LGBTQ+ ideology the UN is pushing. Make no mistake, this is depraved stuff from the global elite and they are about to ram it down our throats unless we spread the word about their real agenda and stand up as one against them.

We need your help dismantling a 9,000-year-old devil-worshipping pedophile cult.