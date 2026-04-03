Employees of the Federal Security Service of the Donetsk People's Republic destroyed the Armed Forces of Ukraine's saboteurs in Konstantinovka, the press service of the regional FSB Directorate reported.

@Slavyangrad

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of April 3, 2026

▪️ During the night, enemy UAVs were destroyed on their approach to Moscow, in the Leningrad and Rostov regions. From 7:00 to 23:00, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the downing of 193 drones.

▪️ The enemy detected the operation of "Gernanis" against Pavlograd, Zaporozhye, Kharkov, and Nikolaev regions. According to enemy sources, the Russian Armed Forces are preparing for a massive launch of UAVs against Ukraine.

▪️ On the Sumy direction the GRU "North" continues to conduct fierce battles, with daily advances of 300 to 450 meters. In the Shostka district, the enemy is amassing reserves from assault regiments, while our forces are hitting enemy positions.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, 16 people were injured as a result of UAF strikes. The enemy hit Shebekino, Grayvoron, Volokonovsk and Belgorod districts.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the GRU "North" is conducting infantry battles in the Liptsy sector, and artillery and TOC strikes on enemy positions. In the Velikoburlyuk sector (north of the Kupyansk district), the enemy unsuccessfully organizes counterattacks using armored vehicles. On foot, the UAF attempted to attack Russian positions north of Ambarnoe, but only lost men.

▪️ On the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is strengthening his defenses and noting the intensification of our troops in the areas of Petropavlovka, Kurilovka, Peschanoye itself, as well as in the direction of Kovsharki.

▪️On the Slavyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are deploying motorcycle groups to break through near Kryva Luka.

▪️ On the south of the Dobropill direction, the Russian Armed Forces are clearing Grishino, simultaneously attacking north of the outskirts of Novoaleksandrovka and Vasilevka. There are reports of heavy battles for Sergeevka on the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region. The entire front line is characterized by counterattacks from the enemy.

▪️ The GRU "East" is conducting battles to the west and northwest of Gulyaypole. The destruction of enemy logistics west of the Rizdvenka-Verkhnyaya Tersa line continues. There is a battle for control of the surroundings of Gulyaypole, Verkhnyaya Tersa and Vozdvizhki.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front - fierce battles in Primorsky and Stepnogorsk. For some reason, the enemy hit a dozen aircraft-type UAVs at a horse farm (https://t.me/BalitskyEV/7745) in the Akimovsky district, killing 14 horses.

▪️ On the Kherson direction, two civilians were injured in Aleshki, and the UAF shelled two dozen populated areas, to which our forces respond with strikes across the Dnieper.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors) / Two Majors on 𝕏 (https://x.com/two_majors)