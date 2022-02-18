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[Turdo]'s Bail-In
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105 views • February 18, 2022
Crypto Crackdowns, Bank Account Freezes
* Team [Bidan] is also targeting virtual assets.
* The FBI is forming a digital currency unit; and DOJ is tapping a new crypto czar.
* The economic part of this story gets too little attention.
* Our entire financial system is based on the idea that politicians can’t take away your $.
* If that changes, the whole system rocks on its axis.
* Once you’ve been targeted as a ‘threat’, are there are any assets/currencies they won’t freeze-and-seize?
* If it’s in a digital account (i.e. it’s not physical), you don’t really own it.
* The cabal has (a) pushed a cashless society on us and (b) rigged our banking system so depositors are unsecured creditors.
* We’ve been herded into digital pens — so they can confiscate our wealth using a trick called ‘bail-in’.
* That’s when they grab $ from private bank/brokerage accounts (instead of doing a taxpayer-funded ‘bail-out’).
* Banksters did it several years ago in Cyprus and Greece.
* Those were test runs.
* The G20 and IMF have since refined the process.
* Turdeau just brought it to Canada.
* Is it coming to America next?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 February 2022
* Team [Bidan] is also targeting virtual assets.
* The FBI is forming a digital currency unit; and DOJ is tapping a new crypto czar.
* The economic part of this story gets too little attention.
* Our entire financial system is based on the idea that politicians can’t take away your $.
* If that changes, the whole system rocks on its axis.
* Once you’ve been targeted as a ‘threat’, are there are any assets/currencies they won’t freeze-and-seize?
* If it’s in a digital account (i.e. it’s not physical), you don’t really own it.
* The cabal has (a) pushed a cashless society on us and (b) rigged our banking system so depositors are unsecured creditors.
* We’ve been herded into digital pens — so they can confiscate our wealth using a trick called ‘bail-in’.
* That’s when they grab $ from private bank/brokerage accounts (instead of doing a taxpayer-funded ‘bail-out’).
* Banksters did it several years ago in Cyprus and Greece.
* Those were test runs.
* The G20 and IMF have since refined the process.
* Turdeau just brought it to Canada.
* Is it coming to America next?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 February 2022
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