[Turdo]'s Bail-In

Crypto Crackdowns, Bank Account Freezes

* Team [Bidan] is also targeting virtual assets.

* The FBI is forming a digital currency unit; and DOJ is tapping a new crypto czar.

* The economic part of this story gets too little attention.

* Our entire financial system is based on the idea that politicians can’t take away your $.

* If that changes, the whole system rocks on its axis.

* Once you’ve been targeted as a ‘threat’, are there are any assets/currencies they won’t freeze-and-seize?

* If it’s in a digital account (i.e. it’s not physical), you don’t really own it.

* The cabal has (a) pushed a cashless society on us and (b) rigged our banking system so depositors are unsecured creditors.

* We’ve been herded into digital pens — so they can confiscate our wealth using a trick called ‘bail-in’.

* That’s when they grab $ from private bank/brokerage accounts (instead of doing a taxpayer-funded ‘bail-out’).

* Banksters did it several years ago in Cyprus and Greece.

* Those were test runs.

* The G20 and IMF have since refined the process.

* Turdeau just brought it to Canada.

* Is it coming to America next?



Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 February 2022