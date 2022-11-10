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His Dance Did Not End Well… 👀
#DiedSuddenly (Recent footage from India - 2022)
He didn’t even put his hands up to catch himself fall. Dead before he hit the ground. Very SAD situation we are dealing with.
73% percent of people in India have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. 💉