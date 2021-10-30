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Eyewitness Video Footage Of 911... The Video Does NOT Show Planes And Eyewitness' Say There Were NO Planes
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563 views • October 30, 2021
Eyewitness Video Footage Of 911... The Video Does NOT Show Planes And Eyewitness' Say There Were NO Planes
I'm NOT saying one way or the other. I'm just presenting the video. Whether there was a plane or not, the Hegelian Dialectic of problem, reaction, solution was used. They created the problem looking for a desired reaction, which was fear. They knew that the majority of the public are cowards, and would beg to be protected. So voilà, They roll out the solution... The Patriot Act was rushed through Congress taking our freedom and liberty.. It was already ready to go. How in the hell do you read 5000 pages that fast, must less write it. But that NEVER registered with the sheep. Damn this makes me so mad everytime I think about it.
#911 #Eyewitness #TwinTowers #StagedEvent #HegelianDialectic #ProblemReactionSolution #ThesisAntithesisSynthesis #PatriotAct
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
I'm NOT saying one way or the other. I'm just presenting the video. Whether there was a plane or not, the Hegelian Dialectic of problem, reaction, solution was used. They created the problem looking for a desired reaction, which was fear. They knew that the majority of the public are cowards, and would beg to be protected. So voilà, They roll out the solution... The Patriot Act was rushed through Congress taking our freedom and liberty.. It was already ready to go. How in the hell do you read 5000 pages that fast, must less write it. But that NEVER registered with the sheep. Damn this makes me so mad everytime I think about it.
#911 #Eyewitness #TwinTowers #StagedEvent #HegelianDialectic #ProblemReactionSolution #ThesisAntithesisSynthesis #PatriotAct
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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