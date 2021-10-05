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GESARA - Free the world from the Central Banks
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58 views • October 05, 2021
GESARA - Free the world from the Central Banks
GESARA - Bevrijd de wereld van de Centrale Banken
Federal Reserve Board kondigt aan dat de Reserve Banken
een nieuw berichtformaat voor de Fedwire Funds Service
zullen aannemen
en verzoekt het publiek commentaar te leveren
op het voorstel om de goedkeuring te bespoedigen.
GESARA - Bevrijd de wereld van de Centrale Banken
Federal Reserve Board kondigt aan dat de Reserve Banken
een nieuw berichtformaat voor de Fedwire Funds Service
zullen aannemen
en verzoekt het publiek commentaar te leveren
op het voorstel om de goedkeuring te bespoedigen.
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