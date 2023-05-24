Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JD Farag - Prophecy Update Mar 21 2023 - Always Pray to Not Lose Heart
12 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

JD Farag


May 21, 2023


Pastor JD provides a prophetic prayer chart as a guide so we don’t lose heart in the face of unspeakable evil in this perilous time at the end of time.


Transcript, Prayer Chart available at source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt2djR5eXN5P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


Keywords
christianprophecypropheticheartprayperilous timesend of timeprayer chartunspeakable evil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket