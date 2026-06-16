You must come to Terms: Most of you are under a voluntary slave-contract

The 14th Amendment is a contract. The above title is what it means in lawyer legal language. You can rescind/opt-out that part that pertains to CITIZEN-SHIP/RESIDENT/constitutor, yet retain your 10 Amendments of Rights.

The best we can do to figure out our place & meaning in the World is to accept it as a simulation. Look at it as a model or balanced swinging mobile of art. As no one knows exactly what we have here, we must work with the best we can picture It as. If anyone says “They know it to be This Way. This is It...” Then THEY think/act-out THEY are a god. Often, government Service Providing Agents make THEMselves out to be just This! ..Not realizing THEY are mere contractors-for-hire. The owners of THIS contracted corporation of many folds/sub-divisions think of THEMselves as The owners of those under legal APPLICATION of contract=constitutors/RESIDENTS/CITIZENS. These owners used to be listed in Dun & Bradstreet Business Listings. However, as the general population had this pointed out to them, THESE owners had this information removed/hidden/sealed from the Listings. Much like Epstein’s FRIENDS list! ‘The simulation’ is...We are supposed to believe we have freedom in The World. But ‘The World’ as seen by the owner-ELITES is a 2-dimensional flat Earth ‘paper contract’ where the general population are THEIR slaves=legal chattel=cattle to be branded/Marked/copyRighted-mRNA of-The-BEAST. If we understand The World as a 5-dimensional Universe we have a better ‘view’ of our existence, and can therefore fathom &negotiate our journey & seek a Graduation Day.

If we rescind, revoke, cancel our contracts due to fraud of It not having been Fully Disclosed to us, then are we not again free as before that very first contract---our Birth Certificate? Most everyone is not willing to welcome the news that People don’t want to accept the truth that a simulated 2-dimensional [paper]World is what they are exposed to, contracted under, yet they think this reality is it! They would rather be lied to than admit they have been totally fooled into accepting their voluntary legalized slavery status=RESIDENT. Most people would rather live a lie than face the fact they have been fooled all their Certified “Alien”=foreign Birth lives.





#5875. International Public Notice: Blood Money Revisited http://annavonreitz.com/bloodmoneyrevisited.pdf





AI is Essential for A One World Government (video)

https://www.brighteon.com/d997d3e8-0cba-409c-ba32-0f461bcb203e

For your consideration: The 'Wonder' They Sold Us... and the World They’re Building With It - Spielberg, the Council of Nine, and the Theology of First Contact:

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=269491