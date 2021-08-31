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MICROSCOPY EXPERT: VIALS CONTAIN GRAPHENE OXIDE, PARASITES, STAINLESS STEEL
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372 views • August 31, 2021
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Microscopy Expert: Vials Contain Graphene Oxide, Parasites, Stainless Steel https://rumble.com/vlunsc-microscopy-expert-vials-contain-graphene-oxide-parasites-stainless-steel.html
Quote: "Dr. Robert Young, a microscopy expert holding two PhD's says he has examined the contents of the four publicly-available CoV-19 "vaccines", and determined the vials to contain graphene oxide, deadly parasites and stainless steel, among other metals and contents. Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to break the findings, and issues a WARNING to anyone considering the inoculation."
Microscopy Expert: Vials Contain Graphene Oxide, Parasites, Stainless Steel https://rumble.com/vlunsc-microscopy-expert-vials-contain-graphene-oxide-parasites-stainless-steel.html
Quote: "Dr. Robert Young, a microscopy expert holding two PhD's says he has examined the contents of the four publicly-available CoV-19 "vaccines", and determined the vials to contain graphene oxide, deadly parasites and stainless steel, among other metals and contents. Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to break the findings, and issues a WARNING to anyone considering the inoculation."
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