Dr. Richard Moskowitz - Outspoken Critic of Vaccine Program

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Vaccine Choice Canada.Dr. Richard Moskowitz is a family physician of 50 years. He has authored five books including the highly acclaimed "Vaccines: A Reappraisal". As an outspoken critic of the vaccine program for decades, his warnings about the lack of transparency by government agencies who assess vaccine safety and efficacy are more relevant today than ever.
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Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
Stay informed by joining today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
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