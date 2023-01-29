Create New Account
The CDC's Alarming COVID Shot Safety Signals Released via FOIA - Josh Guetzkow, PhD
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday |

(Jan 25, 2023) With the Wind host Dr. Paul Thomas interviews Josh Guetzkow.


Josh Guetzkow on Substack: https://jackanapes.substack.com/

"CDC Finally Released Its VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses for COVID Vaccines via FOIA":  https://jackanapes.substack.com/p/cdc-finally-released-its-vaers-safety


Full show: Alarming COVID Shot Safety Signals With Josh Guetzkow, PhD + Cammy Benton, MD:  https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/against-the-wind-with-dr-paul-thomas/alarming-covid-shot-safety-signals-with-josh-guetzkow-phd--cammy-benton-md/


Children's Health Defense: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/

