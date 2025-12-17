The Bible tells how God makes us citizens of Heaven and He shows us how to behave as one.

Hebrews 11:16 But now they desire a better country, that is, an heavenly: wherefore God is not ashamed to be called their God: for he hath prepared for them a city.





What country do you belong to? Are you looking for a better country? Philippians 3:20 For our conversation (citizenship) is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ.





Where is your citizenship? Where are your loyalties? This word conversation here refers to our community – it includes our rights, privileges and responsibilities – all are in heaven. As a citizen of Heaven our destination changes. God’s values change our lives. There’s a difference:





We’ve a different COMPANY.





Psalm 1:1 Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. Are you willing to stand out from the crowd?





Ephesians 2:19 Now therefore ye are no more strangers and foreigners, but fellowcitizens with the saints, and of the household of God.





We have a new country, a new king, a new family. The household, the family of God.





Proverbs 13:20 He that walketh with wise men shall be wise: but a companion of fools shall be destroyed.





Friendship with the world is a hateful thing towards God. 1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.





We also have a different CULTURE - and CONDUCT.





As a Christian your culture is different. We are citizens of a different kingdom… It impacts our mindset, thoughts, attitudes, our heart, our behavior, our priorities, entertainment… How we speak, our lifestyle





We also have a different COMMITMENT. A different loyalty and allegiance.

A different motivation, purpose, and priorities. May we take the same stand as Moses: Hebrews 11:24-26 By faith Moses, when he was come to years, refused to be called the son of Pharaoh's daughter; (25) Choosing rather to suffer affliction with the people of God, than to enjoy the pleasures of sin for a season; (26) Esteeming the reproach of Christ greater riches than the treasures in Egypt: for he had respect unto the recompense of the reward.





Not only are we made CITIZENS of Heave,n, we are also called to be AMBASSADORS.





2 Corinthians 5:20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ…





An ambassador represents his nation in a foreign land – and gives his king’s message. This is our privilege - to be chosen and commissioned by the King, sent to carry His Message – His good news – to a foreign land…





An ambassador takes the place of the sovereign – the king in a foreign land. He represents another culture – another way of life. As a Christian, we represent the government of God – the kingdom of God.





Ambassadors do not come with their own agenda. They do not come on their own authority. An ambassador speaks for his country as if the sovereign is speaking. He holds the honour of his country in his hands.





An ambassador is a full time responsibility. As a Christian you are a representative of Jesus Christ all of the time. In every situation. At all times. Everything we do and say reflects on Jesus Christ.

Proverbs 13:17 A wicked messenger falleth into mischief: but a faithful ambassador is health. A faithful ambassador brings healing… We bring God’s message of peace… of reconciliation. This message has been committed to us.





For the Christian the church is like the 'Embassy' of heaven on planet earth. An embassy is a place where fellow countrymen can meet and gain help. An embassy shows people who want to emigrate to the country how they can apply.





Our message is that our King offers a treaty to His enemies… a message of peace… As believers God sends us into a world at war with God, to offer terms of peace… You have an important assignment…





Our message is: Verse 20… Be reconciled to God… We plead with people as a witness... We urge them. To come to Christ. To accept His peace treaty. To “Unconditional surrender”.





How are we going as ambassadors?





Do we faithfully serve? Do we fulfil our responsibilities? Do we follow our King’s instructions? Do we live in a way that honours the Lord?





An ambassador is a temporary resident. He has different customs from the people of the land. An ambassador can dress and talk differently from the people in the land they serve in. Do we live as an ambassador – with a different way of living – as a foreigner in the world? Or - have we adopted the thinking and culture of this world so much that you wouldn’t know that we are Christians?





Whether we realise it or not we are ambassadors for Christ… When we’re not even aware of it… You are an ambassador to the people you meet…To the people around you. May we represent our king and His kingdom faithfully.