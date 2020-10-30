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The Real Kabbalah - The Teachings of the KosherTorah School of R. Ariel B. Tzadok
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51 views • October 30, 2020
Real Kabbalah
by R. Ariel B. Tzadok
Copyright © 2020 by Ariel B. Tzadok. All rights reserved.
You have been told so many times, and still you do not listen!
Rightly did the ancient prophet speak about you: eyes that do not see,
ears that do not hear, and a stubborn mind that refuses to learn!
Why do you think, after all this time, that you still have not yet found what you seek?
Perhaps you are looking for the wrong thing?
Perhaps you are looking in the wrong direction.
You will not find the right thing in the wrong place.
You will not find the right thing by looking for it in the wrong way.
When will you allow yourself to finally learn, and to get it right?
If you like this video, please click the LIKE button.
Let's work together to get the teachings – and the experience, out there!
Shine some light in these dark times.
Please share this message.
I offer this lesson free of charge to the general public.
All I ask in return that if you find this and my other lessons
to be of any personal value to yourself,
please express your appreciation
with an appropriate gift to the KosherTorah School.
Please make your offering here: http://www.paypal.me/koshertorahschool
Want to be in touch?
Email me at: [email protected]
Thank you again for your support.
Thank you.
Enjoy the lessons
by R. Ariel B. Tzadok
Copyright © 2020 by Ariel B. Tzadok. All rights reserved.
You have been told so many times, and still you do not listen!
Rightly did the ancient prophet speak about you: eyes that do not see,
ears that do not hear, and a stubborn mind that refuses to learn!
Why do you think, after all this time, that you still have not yet found what you seek?
Perhaps you are looking for the wrong thing?
Perhaps you are looking in the wrong direction.
You will not find the right thing in the wrong place.
You will not find the right thing by looking for it in the wrong way.
When will you allow yourself to finally learn, and to get it right?
If you like this video, please click the LIKE button.
Let's work together to get the teachings – and the experience, out there!
Shine some light in these dark times.
Please share this message.
I offer this lesson free of charge to the general public.
All I ask in return that if you find this and my other lessons
to be of any personal value to yourself,
please express your appreciation
with an appropriate gift to the KosherTorah School.
Please make your offering here: http://www.paypal.me/koshertorahschool
Want to be in touch?
Email me at: [email protected]
Thank you again for your support.
Thank you.
Enjoy the lessons
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