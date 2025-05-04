THIS 911 CALL RAISES 👀 SOME EYEBROWS❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You don't understand this man is a legend he came up with another solution within a split second no excuses no prep time...... no time wasted whatsoever!
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1hfcpX2iuA
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9stcke [thanks to https://www.instagram.com/maujacus/reel/DIs8Py7sBkY/ and https://www.facebook.com/DadJokeOfTheDay/posts/916281760530312/ 🖼]
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJDYX15JVvD/
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Eucalyptus
U C A L…. Man Nevermind she’ll be aight. Baby just walk it off
“I’m gonna take her over to Oak Street and you can pick her up there, that’s O. A. K. Street” 🤣😂
ol. The operator should know how to spell eucalyptus
The unnecessary stress added to my life every time I had to spell Vanderveer St lol. I dont miss that😂
"Heah.. I'm just going to drag her to a street I can actually spell out and we will meet you there"...😮😮😂😂
https://www.reddit.com/r/Jokes/comments/7s0c2p/jack_calls_an_ambulance_for_his_friend_who_has/
https://ifunny.co/picture/omprqxzQ8
https://www.goodreads.com/author/quotes/6545441.Dave_Konig