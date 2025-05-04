BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THIS 911 CALL RAISES 👀 SOME EYEBROWS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
55 views • 1 day ago

You don't understand this man is a legend he came up with another solution within a split second no excuses no prep time...... no time wasted whatsoever!


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1hfcpX2iuA


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9stcke [thanks to https://www.instagram.com/maujacus/reel/DIs8Py7sBkY/ and https://www.facebook.com/DadJokeOfTheDay/posts/916281760530312/ 🖼]


https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJDYX15JVvD/


https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Eucalyptus


U C A L…. Man Nevermind she’ll be aight. Baby just walk it off


“I’m gonna take her over to Oak Street and you can pick her up there, that’s O. A. K. Street” 🤣😂


ol. The operator should know how to spell eucalyptus


The unnecessary stress added to my life every time I had to spell Vanderveer St lol. I dont miss that😂


"Heah.. I'm just going to drag her to a street I can actually spell out and we will meet you there"...😮😮😂😂


https://www.reddit.com/r/Jokes/comments/7s0c2p/jack_calls_an_ambulance_for_his_friend_who_has/


https://ifunny.co/picture/omprqxzQ8


https://www.goodreads.com/author/quotes/6545441.Dave_Konig


https://barrypopik.com/blog/please_send_an_ambulance

Keywords
911 emergencywhatwhatwhateucalyptus memeoak street
