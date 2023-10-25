Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Diplomatic Insanity
channel image
Son of the Republic
579 Subscribers
29 views
Published Wednesday

Obama, Biden used kid gloves on worst enemies.

Their policy was appeasement.

A delicate approach to terror doesn’t work — unless the goal is to enable it.

We are emboldening those who hate us.

We have been importing terror for years.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (24 October 2023)

https://youtu.be/SMFbUu8dHCE

Keywords
barack obamairanterrorismtreasoncorruptiontraffickingdeep stateisraelpalestinemoney launderingjoe bidenliberalisminfiltrationhamasleftismideologyhezbollahsubversionradicalismracketextremismrob schmittterrorist sympathizerstate-sponsored terrorwar machine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket