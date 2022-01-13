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Noah's Ark Symbolizes True Baptism
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For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/HowToReceiveHolySpirit
There is also an antitype which now saves us—baptism (not the removal of the filth of the flesh, but the answer of a good conscience toward God), through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
There is also an antitype which now saves us—baptism (not the removal of the filth of the flesh, but the answer of a good conscience toward God), through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
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