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Pfauci Caught Violating Laws
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33 views • January 12, 2022
Dateline: January 12, 2022: Project Veritas obtained leaked military documents regarding the origins of SARS-CoV-2, gain of function research, mRNA vaccines, potential treatments which have been suppressed, and the government's effort to conceal all of this from the American public. The report states that EcoHealth Alliance approached DARPA in March 2018, seeking funding to conduct gain of function research (GoF) of bat borne coronaviruses. The proposal, named Project Defuse, was rejected by DARPA over safety concerns and the notion that it violates the basis gain of function research moratorium and international law. According to the documents, NIAID, under the direction of Dr. Fauci, went ahead with the research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and at labs in the U.S. anyway. This information is consistent with other evidence of numerous other crimes committed committed by Anthony Fauci that have been discovered by other investigators such as Dr. David Martin researching this COVID-19 PSYOP.
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