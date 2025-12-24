BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CECOT 60 Minutes Documentary Controversy | Sovereign Santa & The 51st State
Maverick News
Maverick News
73 views • 2 days ago

Maverick News Top Stories:


* The 60 Minutes Deporation Documentary Controversy

* Venezuela Tensions Rise

* Censors and Christmas

* The Secret Santa Reason Trump Really Wants Canada


#trump, #60 Minutes, #cecot, #immigration,

censorshipnewspoliticsmaga60 minutescecot
Recent News
Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Kevin Hughes
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Trump’s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Belle Carter
EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

Kevin Hughes
Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada&#8217;s GDP by 6.2%

Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada’s GDP by 6.2%

Willow Tohi
Malaysia&#8217;s AI data center boom: A strategic play amid global tech rivalry

Malaysia’s AI data center boom: A strategic play amid global tech rivalry

Belle Carter
Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Jacob Thomas
