CECOT 60 Minutes Documentary Controversy | Sovereign Santa & The 51st State

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Top Stories:
* The 60 Minutes Deporation Documentary Controversy
* Venezuela Tensions Rise
* Censors and Christmas
* The Secret Santa Reason Trump Really Wants Canada
Please subscribe to our channels and support our journalism by donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
#trump, #60 Minutes, #cecot, #immigration,