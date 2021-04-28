Mask Worm Identification Experiment 1. Biological or Engineered?

I designed a series of experiments so we can figure out what it is on the PPE masks and swabs.I dont have a USB microscope at the moment and it will be a while until I can get one, but this needs to be done.If somebody can give this a go themselves it would do the world a solid.I wrote the procedure for the first one here.This will be able to tell us many things:Is it organic or inorganic?What is the range it detects and moves?What stops it becoming dormant?Is it heat or gas that it is attracted to?Where do we start with the next part of identification and analysis?