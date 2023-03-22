Proverbs-22

Written anonymously on the walls of a medieval castle were the words:
“You call me Master and Obey Me not
You call me Light and Seek Me not
You call me Way and Walk Me not
You call me Life and Desire Me not
You call me Wise and Follow Me not
You call me Fair and Love Me not
You call me Rich and Ask Me not
You call me Eternal and Seek Me not
You call me Gracious and Trust Me not
If I condemn you Blame Me not."
