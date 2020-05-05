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026. Rubric. Jesus Meeting Andrew, John, and Simon. Giving Simon the Name Peter. John 1:35-42
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44 views • May 05, 2020
The Apostle John includes more information than the Matthew, Mark, or Luke, about events between Jesus' 40 day fast and John the Baptist being cast into prison.
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