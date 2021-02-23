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Some Words From The Lord - Some News - & Info On Upcoming Full Moon & Purim...Will Events Begin On Purim!??
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170 views • February 23, 2021
God Glorifies His Son through Healings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2Lna9tG30s
DREAM, I ASKED WHERE AM I ? A VOICE REPLIED, 'IN THE FUTURE"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUyWtCkzT7w
MONTH, TIME AND DAYS OF THE 3 DAYS OF DARKNESS REVEALED!!*MUST WATCH AND SHARE**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoneK7GlHZE
Final Messages To the BRIDE! Make straight the way for the KING OF KINGS HE IS COMING FOR HIS BRIDE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHimlIjJgXY
Warning Dreams: Church Calls On WOLF To Help!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8YjGLVh1kk
Jesus Spoke To Little Girl About The Rapture and What's to Come On The Earth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=sbziPplYOzQ
Prophetic message 2/22/21 "The Countdown Has Begun"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDuaQcHSm6o
Sitting Ducks – Mourner
https://444prophecynews.com/sitting-ducks-mourner/
Knocking – Finallymmk
https://444prophecynews.com/knocking-finallymmk/
Nibiru Cataclysm Tied into the Rapture! – Coulby
https://444prophecynews.com/nibiru-cataclysm-tied-into-the-rapture-coulby/
Mandatory Vaccination of College Students – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/mandatory-vaccination-of-college-students-anno-domini-144k/
The weak are placed on this earth to test your capacity for compassion – JFKree Freedom
https://444prophecynews.com/the-weak-are-placed-on-this-earth-to-test-your-capacity-for-compassion-jfkree-freedom/
Knocking on the Door – Glenn R. Geary, Jr.
https://444prophecynews.com/knocking-on-the-door-glenn-r-geary-jr/
Kansas Bill Will Make Gold and Silver Legal Tender In The State
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpmYbE0uO0Y
Incoming Solar Explosion/Double CME
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djU4vLu0VFc
Days Before Blackouts, One Texas Power Giant Sounded the Alarm
https://news.yahoo.com/days-blackouts-one-texas-power-014130098.html
Anger toward Texas governor grows in deadly storm's wake
https://www.chron.com/news/article/Anger-toward-Texas-governor-grows-in-deadly-15968231.php
Is The Temporary Collapse of Texas Foreshadowing The Total Collapse of The US?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72A1wfTv0wU
Shekel 88Trump 711 Tower of Babel 9!! Rebellion Back to the Garden-322 (False)Mashiach!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6kZ3AoHoBw
CGI 3D Animated Short "I, Pet Goat II" by - Heliofant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65xLByzT1l0
The Next Full Moon is the Snow, Storm, and Hunger Moon
https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/1715/the-next-full-moon-is-the-snow-storm-and-hunger-moon/
_____________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2Lna9tG30s
DREAM, I ASKED WHERE AM I ? A VOICE REPLIED, 'IN THE FUTURE"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUyWtCkzT7w
MONTH, TIME AND DAYS OF THE 3 DAYS OF DARKNESS REVEALED!!*MUST WATCH AND SHARE**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoneK7GlHZE
Final Messages To the BRIDE! Make straight the way for the KING OF KINGS HE IS COMING FOR HIS BRIDE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHimlIjJgXY
Warning Dreams: Church Calls On WOLF To Help!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8YjGLVh1kk
Jesus Spoke To Little Girl About The Rapture and What's to Come On The Earth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=sbziPplYOzQ
Prophetic message 2/22/21 "The Countdown Has Begun"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDuaQcHSm6o
Sitting Ducks – Mourner
https://444prophecynews.com/sitting-ducks-mourner/
Knocking – Finallymmk
https://444prophecynews.com/knocking-finallymmk/
Nibiru Cataclysm Tied into the Rapture! – Coulby
https://444prophecynews.com/nibiru-cataclysm-tied-into-the-rapture-coulby/
Mandatory Vaccination of College Students – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/mandatory-vaccination-of-college-students-anno-domini-144k/
The weak are placed on this earth to test your capacity for compassion – JFKree Freedom
https://444prophecynews.com/the-weak-are-placed-on-this-earth-to-test-your-capacity-for-compassion-jfkree-freedom/
Knocking on the Door – Glenn R. Geary, Jr.
https://444prophecynews.com/knocking-on-the-door-glenn-r-geary-jr/
Kansas Bill Will Make Gold and Silver Legal Tender In The State
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpmYbE0uO0Y
Incoming Solar Explosion/Double CME
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djU4vLu0VFc
Days Before Blackouts, One Texas Power Giant Sounded the Alarm
https://news.yahoo.com/days-blackouts-one-texas-power-014130098.html
Anger toward Texas governor grows in deadly storm's wake
https://www.chron.com/news/article/Anger-toward-Texas-governor-grows-in-deadly-15968231.php
Is The Temporary Collapse of Texas Foreshadowing The Total Collapse of The US?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72A1wfTv0wU
Shekel 88Trump 711 Tower of Babel 9!! Rebellion Back to the Garden-322 (False)Mashiach!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6kZ3AoHoBw
CGI 3D Animated Short "I, Pet Goat II" by - Heliofant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65xLByzT1l0
The Next Full Moon is the Snow, Storm, and Hunger Moon
https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/1715/the-next-full-moon-is-the-snow-storm-and-hunger-moon/
_____________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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