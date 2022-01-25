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Natco Afatinib Dimaleate Tablet - 20mg, 30mg, 40mg | Buy Afanat Online at Lowest Price
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11 views • January 25, 2022
Natco has manufactured a generic version of Afatinib dimaleate under its own brand name AFANAT. This drug is used to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has spread to other parts of the body. It is used in patients whose cancer has certain mutations (changes) in a gene called epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR). Afanat tablets may look different from their brand-name drug but work in the same way by blocking proteins that are necessary for cancer cells to develop. This generic cancer medication is available in 3 strengths -
1. Afanat 20 mg Tablet - https://www.drugssquare.com/anti-cancer-drugs/afatinib-afanat-20mg-tablet
2. Afanat 30 mg Tablet - https://www.drugssquare.com/anti-cancer-drugs/afatinib-afanat-30mg-tablet
3. Afanat 40 mg Tablet - https://www.drugssquare.com/anti-cancer-drugs/afatinib-afanat-40mg-tablet
If you are looking for a trusted platform to buy afanat online, then you have come to the right place. Drugssquare is licensed to supply generic Afatinib to the USA, UK, Japan, Philippines, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE, Nigeria, Thailand, and other countries. We strive to provide our customers with quality products and exceptional service. Find the lowest price for your prescription and save on your medical bill. Order Now! For further information, contact us -
Email - [email protected]
Call/Whatsapp 91-9958550955
24*7 Live Chat
1. Afanat 20 mg Tablet - https://www.drugssquare.com/anti-cancer-drugs/afatinib-afanat-20mg-tablet
2. Afanat 30 mg Tablet - https://www.drugssquare.com/anti-cancer-drugs/afatinib-afanat-30mg-tablet
3. Afanat 40 mg Tablet - https://www.drugssquare.com/anti-cancer-drugs/afatinib-afanat-40mg-tablet
If you are looking for a trusted platform to buy afanat online, then you have come to the right place. Drugssquare is licensed to supply generic Afatinib to the USA, UK, Japan, Philippines, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, UAE, Nigeria, Thailand, and other countries. We strive to provide our customers with quality products and exceptional service. Find the lowest price for your prescription and save on your medical bill. Order Now! For further information, contact us -
Email - [email protected]
Call/Whatsapp 91-9958550955
24*7 Live Chat
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