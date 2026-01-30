How to Spot a False Prophet

“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour” (1 Peter 5:8, KJV).

This message is a solemn warning to believers concerning the reality of false prophets and false teachers within Christendom. Scripture makes clear that Christians can be rendered ineffective and led astray when they neglect the Word of God and the great foundational doctrines of the faith. Many today emphasize emotional experiences, entertainment, and personal benefit while ignoring sound doctrine, yet the Bible teaches that doctrine governs behavior. A shallow knowledge of God produces a shallow Christian life. The apostles repeatedly warned that false teachers would arise, secretly bringing destructive heresies, denying the Lord, exploiting believers for gain, and leading many down the broad road that leadeth to destruction (2 Peter 2; Jude). This message contrasts true biblical Christianity with the false gospel of emotionalism, works-based religion, and the health-and-wealth movement. False prophets minimize sin, deny judgment, reject the authority of Scripture, and exalt themselves while making merchandise of others. Scripture describes them as wells without water, brute beasts, and enemies of the truth. Believers are exhorted to hide God’s Word in their hearts, to know the God of the Bible as He has revealed Himself through Jesus Christ by the Holy Spirit, and to stand firm in the great doctrines of Scripture: the Trinity, salvation, holiness, judgment, and grace. Only by remaining close to the Shepherd and grounded in His Word can believers withstand deception in the evil day. “Combat error with truth. Know your Bible. Know your Savior.”

These warnings are given for our protection and for the glory of Christ.