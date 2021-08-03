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How To Create an Account on Prayershub
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22 views • August 03, 2021
How to create an account on Prayershub.com.
Warning: This site has only been tested on Chrome
1. Open www.prayershub.com
2. Click on the menu button(top-right corner)
3. Click on the Signup button
4. Fill in email, password, and signup
5. You'll receive a confirmation email, in that email, click on the ""Verify your Email" button, or click on the link that will be provided below the button.
6. After verifying, pick the option to edit profile.
7. On the profile page, click on the Edit(top-right) button.
8. Update avatar, first and last name, and any of the information you would like to update.
9. Hit save and refresh
After your account is created, you can start creating worships. A link will be provided below for you to do that soon!
__________________________________________
SOCIAL PROFILES:
Youtube: https://bit.ly/3lTkUA8
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/prayershub/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/prayershub1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prayershub/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/prayershub
Visit: https://prayershub.com/
Warning: This site has only been tested on Chrome
1. Open www.prayershub.com
2. Click on the menu button(top-right corner)
3. Click on the Signup button
4. Fill in email, password, and signup
5. You'll receive a confirmation email, in that email, click on the ""Verify your Email" button, or click on the link that will be provided below the button.
6. After verifying, pick the option to edit profile.
7. On the profile page, click on the Edit(top-right) button.
8. Update avatar, first and last name, and any of the information you would like to update.
9. Hit save and refresh
After your account is created, you can start creating worships. A link will be provided below for you to do that soon!
__________________________________________
SOCIAL PROFILES:
Youtube: https://bit.ly/3lTkUA8
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/prayershub/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/prayershub1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prayershub/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/prayershub
Visit: https://prayershub.com/
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