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Musk To Send Twitter Blue User Data To Israeli Company: Is This The Beginning Of Digital IDs?
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1744 views • August 24, 2023

Stew Peters Show


August 23, 2023


Are Conservatives putting too much faith in Elon Musk?

Nate Fischer, founder and CEO of New Founding, is here to talk about Twitter and its future of censorship.

The hiring of Linda Yacarrino is a signal that Twitter will revert back to a reality where liberals make all the money and conservatives are blacklisted.

Conservatives should not trust Musk as a savior.

We need to count on diversifying and build our own systems like Andrew Torba’s GAB.

We need to utilize technologies like blockchain and personal curation algorithms that would make censorship impossible even if a federal judge ordered it.

The end of anonymity on the internet will make it more difficult for whistleblowers who want to publish government corruption.

While Twitter is a better platform than it was before he bought it, conservatives should keep him on a short leash.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ayfko-musk-to-send-twitter-blue-user-data-to-israeli-company-is-this-the-beginnin.html


Keywords
censorshipblockchainconservativestwitterelon muskgovernment corruptionwhistleblowersgabandrew torbaisraeli companydigital idsstew petersdiversificationnate fischerblue user datatwitter bluesnew foundinglinda yacarrinodo not trust muskbuild our own systemspersonal curation algorithmsmake censorship impossible
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