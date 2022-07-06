Mass Shooter Made Animations and Music Videos of Murder and Shootings

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Alex Jones breaks down the horrifying eveidence left by the July 4th shooter about his murderous intentions.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/shooting-erupts-during-july-4-fireworks/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/heres-what-we-know-about-highland-park-shooting-person-of-interest-robert-crimo/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/highland-park-attack-occurred-despite-red-flag-law-other-stringent-gun-controls/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/ghoulish-battle-over-possible-political-motivation-of-july-4-shooter-begins/
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